Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 964 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 257,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 56,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,488. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

