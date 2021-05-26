Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 895 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.2% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. 201,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.