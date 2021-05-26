Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.03. 155,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $204.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.