Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.75 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,470,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,788. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total transaction of $6,064,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,202,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,626 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

