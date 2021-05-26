Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 66.7% during the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 159,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 186,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,827 shares of company stock worth $50,375,810. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.21. The stock had a trading volume of 166,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

