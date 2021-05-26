Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Raised by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

NYSE:NOC traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $366.32. 2,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.71 and its 200-day moving average is $315.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

