Northland Power Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$40.09. The company had a trading volume of 45,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$29.70 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.85.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.