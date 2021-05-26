North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.79. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.88.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,890. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

