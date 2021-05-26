Norman V. Fitzwater III Acquires 332 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,868 shares in the company, valued at $208,372.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NKSH stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

