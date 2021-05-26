Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.