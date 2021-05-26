Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

