Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $216.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Nordson has a one year low of $174.59 and a one year high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.