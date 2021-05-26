Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) released its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.42%.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 39,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $555.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

