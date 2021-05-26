Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,270,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 198,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 129,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

