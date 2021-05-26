Ninety One UK Ltd Has $16.80 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $81,361,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $358.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.