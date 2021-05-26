Ninety One UK Ltd Has $10.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. 37,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,795. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

