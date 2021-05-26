NGM Biopharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,080% compared to the average volume of 41 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

