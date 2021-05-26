NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 7244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.