NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. 66,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.