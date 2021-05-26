NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 151,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 624,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,205,000 after buying an additional 94,172 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. 112,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

