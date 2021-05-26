Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,738,435 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Waddington bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.