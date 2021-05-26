NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report sales of $130.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the highest is $130.12 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $523.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $525.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $537.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in NewAge by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 136,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

