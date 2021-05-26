Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Nevro accounts for 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nevro worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.61. 13,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,148. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.