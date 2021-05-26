Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.30 at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

NCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE NCU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,545. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$447.12 million and a PE ratio of -22.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.