NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at CLSA

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price decreased by CLSA from $159.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. CLSA currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. NetEase has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,492,000. 6elm Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,881,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

