NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in NetApp by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 78,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,328 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in NetApp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

