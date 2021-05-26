NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in NetApp by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NetApp by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,146 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

