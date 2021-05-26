NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.270–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.21 million.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,377. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

