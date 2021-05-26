Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,357. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.