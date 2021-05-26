Navios Maritime (NM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 195.07% and a negative net margin of 46.88%.

Shares of NM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 3,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,739. The company has a market cap of $133.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.05. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Navios Maritime worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

