Navcoin Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $22.95 million and $781,589.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004382 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052948 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001296 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,759,956 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

