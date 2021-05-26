Navalign LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 47,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 80,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.73. The company had a trading volume of 179,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $575.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.19.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.