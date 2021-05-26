Navalign LLC Purchases Shares of 8,793 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.31. 112,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

