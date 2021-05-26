Navalign LLC Purchases Shares of 5,358 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.25. 74,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,341. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.