Navalign LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.79. 1,016,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,555,396. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

