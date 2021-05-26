Navalign LLC Invests $556,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.