Navalign LLC Buys Shares of 2,203 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.80. The company had a trading volume of 36,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

