Navalign LLC Acquires New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

DAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 396,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,862,205. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

