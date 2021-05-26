Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Down 4.6%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 6,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,729,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

NLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $780,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

