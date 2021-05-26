Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Natus Medical worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $915.68 million, a PE ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,368. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.