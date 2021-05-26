Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 334,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 48,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of KOF opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.