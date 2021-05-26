Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,628 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in POSCO by 1,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

