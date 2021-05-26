Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell stock opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

