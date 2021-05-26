Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in HSBC by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSBC. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

