Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 896 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

