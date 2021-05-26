National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.85

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 1976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

