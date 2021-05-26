NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Down 35% This Week

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $4.34 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00357892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00188003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.93 or 0.00830875 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00031817 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

