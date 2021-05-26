Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.07 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 113,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,980,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 2.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.