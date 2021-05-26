Name Change Token Price Reaches $0.0327 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $108,526.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00075711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.00969415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.30 or 0.10023858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 41,092,796 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

