Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $48,455.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00352062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00183991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00855740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

